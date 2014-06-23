The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Spain's largest bank Santander said on Monday it has agreed to acquire GE Money Bank, GE Capital's consumer finance business in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, for 700 million euros.

ABERTIS

Spanish concession operator Abertis has contracted Barclays in its hunt to acquire a U.S. highway, Expansion reported without citing sources.

ECONOMIC NEWS

Spain's Treasury Ministry Cristobal Montoro to explain the planned tax reform, yet to be signed off before passage through parliament.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy reiterated on Saturday that the reform will not affect the public deficit while Montoro said on Sunday the reform would cost the state 9 billion euros over two years.

For today's European market outlook double click on .

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on