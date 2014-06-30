The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
ACS
Spain will pay 1.4 billion euros in compensation to Escal
UGS, jointly owned by building and services group ACS and
Canada's Dundee Energy, holder of offshore gas facility
Castor, after the unit was shut down following seismic activity.
FERROVIAL
A consortium led by Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial's
Cintra Infrastructuras unit has won a contract worth $655
million to build and maintain U.S. highway I-77, Ferrovial said
on Friday.
