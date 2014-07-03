BRIEF-HP declares a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BARCLAYS
The British banking group, disappointed by the offers it has had so far, is considering halting a plan to exit Spain and continuing to operate with a smaller network, Expansion reported.
PRISA
The media group which owns El Pais newspaper and Cadena Ser national radio will on July 6 have 29.7 percent of its shares in the hands of Santander, CaixaBank, HSBC and Telefonica after a convertible bond matures, El Economista reported.
* Says it lowered conversion price of 14th series convertible bonds to 2,805 won/share from 3,230 won/share, effective Jan. 22
* LG Display says sees 2017 industry panel demand increasing by 5 percent in surface area terms Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joyce Lee)