GOWEX
Spanish wireless network provider Gowex said late on
Thursday it would present an action plan on Monday in relation
to a report from Gotham City Research LLC which questioned the
company's revenue reporting.
REPSOL
Repsol has discovered an oil reserve estimated at 40 million
barrels of oil equivalent in the waters off the Caribbean
islands of Trinidad and Tobago, to the west of the island of
Trinidad, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
ACERINOX
Investment bank UBS said on Thursday it was selling around 3
percent of Spanish steel maker Acerinox to institutional
investors via an accelerated bookbuild.
