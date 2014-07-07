The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ENAGAS
Spanish gas grid operator Enagas ENAG.MC said on Monday a
gas sector reform, aimed at reducing a growing tariff deficit,
would hit its revenue by an average of around 120 million euros
year through until 2020.
TELEFONICA, MEDIASET ESPANA
Telefonica said late on Friday it had agreed to buy the 22
percent stake held by Mediaset Espana in pay-TV firm
Distribuidora de Television (DTS), giving full ownership of the
TV firm to the telecoms group.
Telefonica has agreed to buy 11.1 percent of Italian
broadcaster Mediaset's pay-TV business Mediaset Premium
for 100 million euros.
GOWEX
Spanish wireless networks provider Gowex said on Sunday it
would file for bankruptcy and its CEO had resigned, in a
dramatic collapse to a success story that saw its stock value
grow 22-fold as it sought to conquer the world with its wi-fi
services.
