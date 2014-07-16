The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
E.ON
Grupo Villa Mir, EDP and five investment funds are
among interested buyers for the Spanish assets of Germany's
biggest utility E.ON, Expansion reported citing market sources.
CATALUNYA BANC
Spain is likely to sell Catalunya Banc's mortgage portfolio
this week to either private equity firm Blackstone or a
consortium led by California-based Oaktree, three
sources with knowledge of the matter said.
INDITEX
Spanish-based retail chain Zara, whose "fast fashion"
business model has helped make it one of the world's biggest
clothing brands, plans to pioneer a new stock control system to
make its supply chain even speedier.
