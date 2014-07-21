The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FCC

The fund Guggenheim Partners and investor George Soros could help FCC's main shareholder Esther Koplowitz refinance 1 billion euros of debt, which would allow her to take part in a capital increase at the Spanish construction company, Expansion reported on Monday citing sources close to the process.

ACS

Bond holders in Escal UGS, which is majority owned by ACS, gave their backing on Friday to the company's decision to give up the concession of the offshore gas facility Castor, a decision which opens the door to request state compensation.

SANTANDER, CAIXABANK

Spanish banks Caixabank and Banco Santander are the frontrunners to buy bailed-out lender Catalunya Banc in the government's third attempt to sell it, sources with knowledge of the process said on Friday.

Separately, a former Santander executive will pay $1.92 million to settle a U.S. lawsuit accusing him of insider trading ahead of a proposed 2010 takeover of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc by mining group BHP Billiton Ltd.

FERROVIAL, SACYR

Creditors of a bankrupt Spanish motorway business, owned by builders Ferrovial and Sacyr, delayed a meeting to decide whether to liquidate it on Friday, two sources close to the talks said, giving the government more time to find a way to prevent billions in debt going on to its books.

(Editing by Mark Potter)