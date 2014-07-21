The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
FCC
The fund Guggenheim Partners and investor George Soros could
help FCC's main shareholder Esther Koplowitz refinance 1 billion
euros of debt, which would allow her to take part in a capital
increase at the Spanish construction company, Expansion reported
on Monday citing sources close to the process.
ACS
Bond holders in Escal UGS, which is majority owned by ACS,
gave their backing on Friday to the company's decision to give
up the concession of the offshore gas facility Castor, a
decision which opens the door to request state compensation.
SANTANDER, CAIXABANK
Spanish banks Caixabank and Banco Santander are the
frontrunners to buy bailed-out lender Catalunya Banc in the
government's third attempt to sell it, sources with knowledge of
the process said on Friday.
Separately, a former Santander executive will pay $1.92
million to settle a U.S. lawsuit accusing him of insider trading
ahead of a proposed 2010 takeover of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
Inc by mining group BHP Billiton Ltd.
FERROVIAL, SACYR
Creditors of a bankrupt Spanish motorway business, owned by
builders Ferrovial and Sacyr, delayed a meeting to decide
whether to liquidate it on Friday, two sources close to the
talks said, giving the government more time to find a way to
prevent billions in debt going on to its books.
(Editing by Mark Potter)