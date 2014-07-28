The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
SABADELL
Spain's Banco Sabadell said on Monday says it had agreed to
sell its debt recovery business to Lindorff Espana, part of
Norwegian credit manager Lindorff, for 162 million euros.
ENDESA
Italy's biggest utility Enel plans to list more
than 25 percent of its Spanish unit Endesa, online newspaper El
Confidencial said on Monday.
BANKIA
Spanish bailed-out lender Bankia on Monday said its first
half net profit more than doubled from a year ago to 432 million
euros ($580 million), beating forecasts as bad debts fell
slightly and lending revenue rose.
FERROVIAL
Spanish infrastructure and services company Ferrovial is
preparing a A$1.5 billion ($1.41 billion) offer for Australian
firm John Holland, Spanish business daily Expansion reported on
Saturday without citing sources.
DIA
Spanish discount supermarket group Dia said on Monday first
half adjusted core profit (EBITDA) was virtually flat from a
year earlier at 245.5 million euros ($329.66 million), hurt by
low inflation and tough trading in home market Spain.
