The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDRA

Spanish technology company Indra posted a 5 percent rise in operating profit to 101 million euros on Wednesday and reiterated its full year targets, despite reporting negative free cash flow of 3 million euros.

VISCOFAN

Spanish sausage-casing maker Viscofan said on Wednesday net profit fell 5.3 percent in the first half from a year earlier to 50.9 million euros, hit by a strong euro and new regulation in the energy sector.

TELEFONICA

Ricardo Salinas Pliego said on Wednesday via Twitter that his Grupo Salinas' 50 percent stake in mobile company Iusacell was "not for sale", after reports that Spain's Telefonica was in talks to buy it.

Telefonica confirmed on Wednesday it in talks over a possible deal in Mexico.

Meanwhile, Telefonica is expected to post on Thursday before the market opens a 15 percent fall in second-quarter operating income (OIBDA) to 4.1 billion euros, hit by pressure on margins and weaker currencies in Latin America.

SANTANDER

The euro zone's biggest bank Santander is on Thursday expected to report a 31 percent jump in second-quarter net profit from a year ago as provisions against soured loans drop, offsetting a fall in lending revenue.

GRIFOLS

Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols is also due to report first half results before the market opens.

PRISA

Spanish banks Santander and Caixabank and HSBC Holdings Plc have declared a 20.3 percent stake in Spanish media group and highly indebted owner of El Pais newspaper Prisa through debt-for-share swaps.

