The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
IAG, AMADEUS
Spanish airline Iberia is selling its stake in travel
technology company Amadeus, held through derivatives, to Nomura
International PLC for 578 million euros cash, its parent company
IAG said on Thursday.
IAG is due to report second-quarter results before the
market opens.
FCC, BME, TECNICAS REUNIDAS
The companies are due to present first-half results on
Friday.
