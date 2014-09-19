The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
IBERDROLA, REPSOL, FERROVIAL, IAG
Scotland spurned independence in a historic referendum that
threatened to rip the United Kingdom apart, sow financial
turmoil and diminish Britain's remaining global clout.
TELEFONICA
Spain's Telefonica said on Friday it had closed a deal to
buy Brazilian broadband unit GVT from Vivendi for 4.66
billion euros ($6.02 billion) cash plus its stake in Telecom
Italia and an about 7.4 percent stake in its new
company, Telefonica Brasil.
SANTANDER
The Federal Reserve on Thursday disciplined Spain's
Santander over paying out a dividend without approval, as it
tightens control of how foreign banks manage risk in the United
States.
