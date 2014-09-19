The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA, REPSOL, FERROVIAL, IAG

Scotland spurned independence in a historic referendum that threatened to rip the United Kingdom apart, sow financial turmoil and diminish Britain's remaining global clout.

TELEFONICA

Spain's Telefonica said on Friday it had closed a deal to buy Brazilian broadband unit GVT from Vivendi for 4.66 billion euros ($6.02 billion) cash plus its stake in Telecom Italia and an about 7.4 percent stake in its new company, Telefonica Brasil.

SANTANDER

The Federal Reserve on Thursday disciplined Spain's Santander over paying out a dividend without approval, as it tightens control of how foreign banks manage risk in the United States.

