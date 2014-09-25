The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
ACS
A consortium including the Spanish constuctor ACS has been
selected as preferred bidder for a highway in Ohio, a project
valued at 334 million euros, El Economista reported, citing the
Ohio transport department spokesman.
ENDESA
Societe Generale has raised its position on utility Endesa
to "buy" from "hold".
JAZZTEL
Alken Asset Management, the second largest shareholder of
Spanish telecommunications company Jazztel, has raised its stake
to 6.48 percent from 5 percent, Expansion reported. The company
has said it would not sell its stake for the 13 euros per share
by Orange.
NH HOTELES
Spanish hotels group NH Hoteles and its main shareholder HNA
will create a joint venture to open 30 hotels over the next five
years in China, Expansion said, without citing sources.
FICOSA
Panasonic Corp is in talks about taking a stake in
Spanish auto parts maker Ficosa International in what would be
its first big M&A investment in the automotive field, sources
with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
TELEFONICA
Argentina's competition watchdog has not yet decided whether
to approve Telecom Italia SpA's $960 million sale of
its Argentine unit to investment fund Fintech, a source at the
regulatory body said on Wednesday.
