FCC
The builder will hold an extraordinary board meeting on
Friday to discuss its yet-to-be-approved rights issue, Cinco
Dias said without citing sources. FCC could not be immediately
reached for comment.
TELECOMS
French telecoms operator Orange said on Thursday
it had reduced the threshold of shareholder backing it needs for
its offer to buy Spain's Jazztel to 51.398 percent from
57 percent.
BANKS
Spain's High Court on Thursday imposed a 16 million euro
($20 million) bail to former Caja Madrid chief executive
officer, Miguel Blesa, over the alleged use of company credit
cards for personal expenses.
Santander bank and its Brazilian unit on Thursday
changed the ratio at which they plan to swap their stock.
(1 US dollar = 0.7808 euro)