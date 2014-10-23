The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
GAMESA
HSBC raises wind farm manufacturer Gamesa to "overweight"
from "neutral" while cutting the price target to 9.2 euros from
9.3 euros per share.
ACS
ACS is postponing the listing of its renewables assets until
at least the beginning of next year, El Confidencial says,
citing financial sources.
INDITEX
Spanish clothing company and owner of the Zara brand,
Inditex, has named Maria Fanjul, 31, as head of its fast growing
online business, Expansion said.
BANKINTER
Mid-sized Spanish lender Bankinter posted a 31.6 percent
rise in nine month net profit from a year ago on Thursday, in
line with analyst forecasts, as it built on a recovery in
revenues and a pick-up in lending to companies.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on