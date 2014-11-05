The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
LIBERBANK
Spanish bank Liberbank posts 9-month net profit of 98
million euros, up from 14 million euros a year earlier.
FLUIDRA
Spanish water company Fluidra said net profit rose 72.7
percent in the first nine months of the year from a year earlier
to 14.4 million euros.
ENDESA
Italian utility Enel said on Wednesday it would
place on the market an initial 17 percent stake in Endesa, that
could be raised to a maximum 22 percent as it seeks to increase
the Spanish unit's free float and cut its own debt.
FERROVIAL
Australia's Transfield Services Ltd, which runs the
country's offshore refugee detention centres, said it won't
negotiate with Spain's Ferrovial over a $873.60 million takeover
approach until it agrees not to buy its shares for three months.
INDRA
Spanish technology company Indra said late on Tuesday that
it had answered a request by the market regulator for accounting
information and all questions had been answered. Reports of the
request sent the company's stock falling 11 percent on Tuesday.
DIA
Spanish discount supermarket chain DIA said on Tuesday it
had agreed to buy up to 160 shops from rival grocer Eroski in
central and southern Spain, primarily in Madrid, for 146 million
euros ($183 million).
MAPFRE
Spanish insurer Mapfre MAP.MC said on Wednesday its pre-tax
profit had risen 13 percent in the first nine months from a year
ago to 1.45 billion euros ($1.82 billion), helped by growth in
its international business and in health and life premiums.
