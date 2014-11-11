The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA, CAIXABANK, SABADELL

Nomura has raised its positions on BBVA and Sabadell to "buy" from "reduce" and cut its stance on Caixabank to "neutral" from "buy".

FCC

Spanish builder FCC is negotiating a 15 percent "haircut" on debt worth 1.35 billion euros before it begins a 1-billion euro rights issue due before the end of the month, Expansion reported, citing financial sources.

ACS

German construction group Hochtief, controlled by Spain's ACS, reported a 12 percent rise in underlying third-quarter net profit, beating market expectations.

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica SA sold half of its 5 percent stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd on Monday for $854 million, raising fresh funds for acquisitions.

VISCOFAN

Spanish sausage case maker Viscofan said on Monday it had accepted a 55.5 million euro ($69 million) takeover bid for its IAN canned tomato unit from private equity firm Portobello Capital Gestion.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on