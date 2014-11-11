The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BBVA, CAIXABANK, SABADELL
Nomura has raised its positions on BBVA and Sabadell to
"buy" from "reduce" and cut its stance on Caixabank to "neutral"
from "buy".
FCC
Spanish builder FCC is negotiating a 15 percent "haircut" on
debt worth 1.35 billion euros before it begins a 1-billion euro
rights issue due before the end of the month, Expansion
reported, citing financial sources.
ACS
German construction group Hochtief, controlled by
Spain's ACS, reported a 12 percent rise in underlying
third-quarter net profit, beating market expectations.
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica SA sold half of its 5
percent stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd on
Monday for $854 million, raising fresh funds for acquisitions.
VISCOFAN
Spanish sausage case maker Viscofan said on Monday it had
accepted a 55.5 million euro ($69 million) takeover bid for its
IAN canned tomato unit from private equity firm Portobello
Capital Gestion.
