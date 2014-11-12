The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Wednesday posted a 12.6 percent drop in nine-month operating income, to 12.33 billion euros, hit by falling margins in Spain and lower, albeit recovering, Latin American currencies.

IBERDROLA, ENDESA, GAS NATURAL

Utilities Iberdrola, Endesa and Gas Natural are in talks to jointly issue debt to cover the 3.6-billion euro 2013 tariff deficit, Expansion reported, without citing sources.

BBVA

Spanish bank BBVA plans to close about half of its 81 offices in Portugal and dismiss a quarter of the loss-making division's workforce in an effort to recoup profitability, a spokesman for the bank said.

NH HOTELES

The HNA Group, parent company of China's airline Hainan Airlines, has bought 8.33 percent of Spain's NH Hoteles from Intesa San Paolo, the Italian bank said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator on Tuesday.

ABENGOA

The company is due to release nine-month results on Wednesday after the market closes.

ECONOMY

Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said he expects economic growth in the fourth quarter to be in line with the 0.5 percent rise registered in the third, putting the country on track to meeting its 2014 target.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on