TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Wednesday posted a 12.6
percent drop in nine-month operating income, to 12.33 billion
euros, hit by falling margins in Spain and lower, albeit
recovering, Latin American currencies.
IBERDROLA, ENDESA, GAS NATURAL
Utilities Iberdrola, Endesa and Gas Natural are in talks to
jointly issue debt to cover the 3.6-billion euro 2013 tariff
deficit, Expansion reported, without citing sources.
BBVA
Spanish bank BBVA plans to close about half of its 81
offices in Portugal and dismiss a quarter of the loss-making
division's workforce in an effort to recoup profitability, a
spokesman for the bank said.
NH HOTELES
The HNA Group, parent company of China's airline Hainan
Airlines, has bought 8.33 percent of Spain's NH
Hoteles from Intesa San Paolo, the Italian
bank said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator on
Tuesday.
ABENGOA
The company is due to release nine-month results on
Wednesday after the market closes.
ECONOMY
Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said he expects
economic growth in the fourth quarter to be in line with the 0.5
percent rise registered in the third, putting the country on
track to meeting its 2014 target.
