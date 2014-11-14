The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ACS, OHL
Spanish builders ACS and OHL reported
rising debts and large outflows of working capital on Thursday,
as they struggle to reduce borrowings built up during a
construction boom which burst in the credit crunch of
2008-2009.
ACS reported after the close a 14 percent decline in
nine-month core profit to 1.9 billion euros ($2.3 billion) due
to a weaker euro against the Australian and U.S. dollars and the
sale of assets by German affiliate Hochtief.
SACYR, REPSOL
Spanish builder Sacyr reported nine-month net
profit up 3 percent to 83 million euros ($103 million) on
Thursday, despite revenues slipping 2 percent from the year-ago
period.
It said the refinancing of its debt linked to the purchase
of a 9 percent stake in oil group Repsol - which it needs to
refinance by the end of the year - was at advanced stage.
TELEFONICA, PRISA
Spain's competition watchdog CNMC said on Thursday it had
opened an in-depth antitrust investigation into telecom giant
Telefonica's acquisition of media group Prisa's pay-TV firm
Distribuidora de Television (DTS).
ABENGOA
Abengoa's bonds tumbled in the secondary market on Thursday,
as comments made on its latest results call triggered concerns
aobuthow the SPanish clean energy firm accounts for its debt,
Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR reported.
FCC
The indebted builder is due to release nine-month results on
Friday.
