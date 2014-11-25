The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA, BT

BT could offer 6 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in cash to Telefonica as well as shares in a deal to buy Telefonica unit O2, El Confidencial reported without citing sources.

ZELTIA

The drugs group said late on Thursday that Janssen Research & Development had submitted a new drug application for its Pharmamar unit's key drug Yondelis to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

AENA

The state-owned airport operator Aena has set February 12 for its initial public offering and has improved its outlook for its operating results by 100 million euros, El Economista reported.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

(1 US dollar = 0.8046 euro)