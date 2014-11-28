The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Hutchison Whampoa, the owner of Britain's fourth largest mobile operator 3 Group, is preparing a bid for EE or O2 , the mobile groups already in talks on a deal with BT Group, several sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Separately, newspaper Expansion reported comments from Telefonica's Chairman Cesar Alierta in London indicating that BT and Telefonica's assets in the UK were "very complementary, but there are also synergies in other countries." The report added that Alierta had "almost" ruled out selling 02 for cash and leaving the UK, and said Alierta appeared to indicate that 02 would only be sold with a stake in BT forming part of the deal.

