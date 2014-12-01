The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
DIA
Spanish discount supermarket chain Dia said on Monday it
would make net capital gains of 265 million euros from the sale
of its French business to Carrefour.
MEDIASET
Mediaset Spain is cut to reduce from neutral with a target
price of 8.5 euros per share, according to Nomura.
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms company Telefonica is readying 2.7 bln
euros for a possible purchase of KPN's 20 pct stake in
Telefonica Deutschland, El Economista reported on Saturday,
without citing sources.
REE
Power grid operator REE plans to invest 4.5 billion euros
between 2015 to 2019 and concentrate on international
diversification, the company's chairman Jose Folgado said in an
interview in Expansion.
