The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENDESA, VISCOFAN

Endesa will rejoin the Ibex-35 index as of Dec. 22, replacing Viscofan, the Ibex technical committee announced on Wednesday.

INDITEX

The retailer is due to release nine-month results before the market opens on Thursday. For a poll see

