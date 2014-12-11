BRIEF-Sanderson Farms announces new credit agreement
* Says approved an agreement, effective April 28, 2017, for a new $900 million revolving credit facility through a consortium of banks
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
INDITEX
Zara owner Inditex said sales for the start of its fourth quarter rose 14 percent as the retailer shrugged off a warm start to autumn which has hurt other European retailers. [ID: L6N0TV0CL]
ABERTIS
Abertis is negotiating with Italy's Wind and Portugal's PT to buy 8,000 mobile towers, El Confidencial reported.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 28 Nationwide strikes led by Brazilian unions to protest President Michel Temer's austerity measures hobbled public transport in several major cities and closed schools, car factories, banks and other businesses across the country.