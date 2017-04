The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

Zara owner Inditex said sales for the start of its fourth quarter rose 14 percent as the retailer shrugged off a warm start to autumn which has hurt other European retailers. [ID: L6N0TV0CL]

ABERTIS

Abertis is negotiating with Italy's Wind and Portugal's PT to buy 8,000 mobile towers, El Confidencial reported.

