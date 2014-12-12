BRIEF-United Food Holdings says unit entered into MoU
* Memorandum Of Understanding In Relation To The Proposed Acquisition
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA, BT
The battle to become the mobile partner of BT intensified on Thursday as the chairman of O2-owner Telefonica flew to London and the owners of EE indicated they were willing to offer more attractive terms to seal a rival deal.
AMADEUS
Spanish travel technology firm Amadeus said on Thursday it was launching a share buyback programme, on which it would spend up to 320 million euros ($397 million).
BANKIA
The Bank of Spain said on Thursday it had acted correctly in its supervision of state-rescued lender Bankia, which has come under scrutiny after an official report alleged that Bankia presented erroneous accounts in 2011, the year it listed its shares.
GAMESA
Gamesa said on Thursday it had signed a 750 million euro syndicated loan.
DEOLEO
Ole Investments, a vehicle of British private equity firm CVC, said on Thursday it will increase offer price for shares in Spain's Deoleo shares to 0.395 eur per share.
COLOMBO, April 21 Sri Lankan shares gained on Friday to hit a more than six-month closing high on foreign buying in market heavyweight John Keells Holdings, helping boost the overall sentiment.