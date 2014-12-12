The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA, BT

The battle to become the mobile partner of BT intensified on Thursday as the chairman of O2-owner Telefonica flew to London and the owners of EE indicated they were willing to offer more attractive terms to seal a rival deal.

AMADEUS

Spanish travel technology firm Amadeus said on Thursday it was launching a share buyback programme, on which it would spend up to 320 million euros ($397 million).

BANKIA

The Bank of Spain said on Thursday it had acted correctly in its supervision of state-rescued lender Bankia, which has come under scrutiny after an official report alleged that Bankia presented erroneous accounts in 2011, the year it listed its shares.

GAMESA

Gamesa said on Thursday it had signed a 750 million euro syndicated loan.

DEOLEO

Ole Investments, a vehicle of British private equity firm CVC, said on Thursday it will increase offer price for shares in Spain's Deoleo shares to 0.395 eur per share.

