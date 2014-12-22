MADRID Dec 22 The following Spanish stocks may
FERROVIAL
Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial tore up a sweetened
$830 million offer for Australia's Transfield Services Ltd,
putting the contractor under pressure to show it can thrive as
the country's mining boom grinds to a halt.
INDRA
British investment management firm Hanson Asset Management is
looking to buy a 20 percent stake in technology firm Indra
currently in the hands of Spanish state holding company Sepi, El
Mundo reported on Monday, citing government sources.
CAIXABANK
Spain's Caixabank would have to raise some 3 billion euros
($3.7 billion) in capital if the European Central Bank decided
to revoke some banks' status as financial conglomerates, which
they qualify for because of their large insurance operations, El
Confidencial newspaper reported on Monday, without citing
sources.
GAMESA, IBERDROLA,
Spanish energy firm Iberdrola has awarded a 620-million-euro
contract to Spain's Gamesa and France Areva to operate and
maintain an offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea for the next 10
years, Cinco Dias reported on Monday, without citing sources.
ACS
Spanish infrastructure firm ACS is pursuing for 13.2 billion
euros worth of contracts in the United States, Cinco Dias
reported on Monday.
REYAL URBIS, MARTINSA FADESA
Indebted Spanish property companies Reyal Urbis and Martinsa
Fadesa are struggling to reach agreements with creditors,
Expansion reported on Monday without citing sources. It said the
two companies had combined debt of 7.5 billion euros.
