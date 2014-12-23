MADRID Dec 23 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: SANTANDER, CAIXABANK, POPULAR Several Spanish banks have informally shown their interest in Portugal's state-rescued Novo Banco, including Santander, Banco Popular and Caixabank, which has a stake already in Portuguese lender BPI, Cinco Dias reported on Tuesday. SACYR Creditors of Spanish builder Sacyr are proposing to set a high interest rate of 7.5 percent part of the refinancing of a loan linked to its purchase of a stake in Repsol, in a bid to push the company to sell its holding in the oil major, Expansion reported on Tuesday, citing financial sources. SANTANDER Spanish lender Santander is closing a deal with Canada's PSP Investments and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to create a $2 billion "green fund" grouping interests in renewable energy operations, El Confidencial reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.

OHL, INDRA, ACS Saudi Arabia is pressuring a consortium of Spanish companies hired to build a high-speed train between Mecca and Medina to accelerate the project and avoid alleged delays, El Economista and other Spanish media reported on Tuesday, without citing sources.

The consortium includes builder OHL and technology firm Indra, as well as a subsidiary of ACS and state-owned rail companies such as Adif.

BANKIA, LIBERBANK Spanish lenders Bankia and Liberbank, which both received state aid, are on course to start dividends in 2015, as they had previously flagged, with payments in cash, Cinco Dias reported on Tuesday, citing financial sources.

Liberbank aims to pay out between 30 and 50 percent of its profit, the newspaper said.

BANKIA, FCC FCC and Bankia want to sell the infrastructure group they own, Globalvia, to Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad and are set to enter exclusive talks, El Confidencial reported on Tuesday, citing financial sources.

