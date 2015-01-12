The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ABENGOA
Abengoa said on Friday it had won a contract to develop a
combined cycle plant in Mexico with a capacity of 924 MW and
worth $1.55 billion.
SANTANDER
Funds owned by U.S. financier George Soros have acquired 500
million euros of Santander after the bank's share issue last
week, El Mundo reported, citing financial sources with knowledge
of the placement.
Separately, Santander has put a planned listing of its
British arm on the UK stock exchange on hold for at least this
year until the details of a financial reform are finalised,
online news source Vox Populi said, citing sector sources.
ALMIRALL
Pharmaceutical company Almirall expects to double in size in
the next five years while, in the short term, will look at
acquisitions of dermatology firms, especially in the United
States, the chairman said in an interview with EFE on Sunday.
