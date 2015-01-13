MADRID Jan 13 The following Spanish stocks may
TELEFONICA
Telefonica has cut its plannned lay down of fibre optic
cables by 35 percent after the competition authorities said the
company may be forced to share the network with competitors,
Expansion reported without citing sources.
AENA
Spain's government will approve the partial Initial Public
Offering of the airport regulator AENA Jan. 23, to debut in the
market Feb. 11, Expansion said, without citing sources.
SANTANDER
The more than 1.2 billion shares issued by Spanish bank
Santander in a 7.5-billion-euro ($8.88 billion) capital hike
last week start trading on Tuesday.
BBVA
Spanish bank BBVA is interested in a possible bid for
Portugal's Novo Banco, El Economista said, citing sources with
knowledge of the process.
VIDRALA
Spanish glass maker Vidrala is planning to acquire the
British Encirc for 400 million euros, Expansion reported.
Vidrala confirms it is in talks with the company though gives no
details.
