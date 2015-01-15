The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SANTANDER, SACYR
Indebted Spanish builder Sacyr is close to reaching an
agreement with Santander on refinancing its massive debt pile,
El Confidential reported citing financial sources.
Separately, Sacyr has reached an accord with Australian
company Macquarie to reopen mining operations in Spain
through a potential investment of 500 million euros, Cinco Dias
said, citing sources.
OHL
Mexican builder and transport infrastructure firm OHL Mexico
said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell 24.99 percent stakes in
two of its subsidiaries to a fund controlled by Australia's IFM
Investors for 8.78 billion pesos.
TELEFONICA
The Mexican unit of Spanish telecoms company Telefonica is
not in talks to buy assets belonging to tycoon Carlos Slim's
America Movil, Telefonica Mexico's chairman Francisco Gil Diaz
told Reuters on Wednesday.
VIDRALA
Vidrala sees full year 2014 combined sales after Encirc
merger between 777 million euros and 784 million euros.
REYAL URBIS
Reyal Urbis said on Wednesday the insolvency administrator
has begun settlement proceedings phase.
