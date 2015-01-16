MADRID Jan 16 The following Spanish stocks Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: AMADEUS Citi investment bank said on Thursday it was placing 9.9 million shares in Spanish technology company Amadeus on behalf of Air France AIRF.PA, equivalent to 2.2 percent of Amadeus share capital.

ABENGOA Spanish renewable energy Abengoa said early on Friday it had fixed the offer price for 9.2 million shares in its U.S. unit Abengoa Yield at $31 per share, which would allow to it raise $285 million from the sale.

REPSOL Spanish oil group Repsol has decided to put drilling in the sea around the Canary Islands on hold, El Pais newspaper reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources. El Pais said it was not clear whether drilling would start again in the Spanish region in the coming months.

CAIXABANK, BARCLAYS Spanish lender Caixabank plans to cut about 1,120 jobs, or about half of the staff, at the Barclays' retail and wealth management units in Spain which it bought last year, several Spanish newspapers reported on Friday, citing union sources.

SPANISH BUILDING COMPANIES, Spain's Public Works' Ministry on Thursday called a meeting with members of a Spanish consortium of building and engineering groups to urge them to try smooth over any issues with a project to build a high speed train from Mecca to Medina, after Saudi Arabia complained of delays, Expansion and El Confidencial newspapers reported on Friday.

OHL and Indra are part of the consortium, alongside other Spanish companies including state-owned rail groups.

