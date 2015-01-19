MADRID Jan 19 he following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
TECNICAS REUNIDOS
JP Morgan cuts stand on Tecnicas Reunidos to "underweight"
from "overweight" with a target price of 29 euros from previous
47 euros per share.
ABENGOA
Spanish renewable energy firm Abengoa, which is selling
assets to cut debt, said late on Friday it had raised $328
million from selling shares in its U.S. unit after banks
underwriting the offer bought more of the stock.
GAMESA
Wind generator manufacturer Gamesa said on Monday it has
signed a contract with an affiliate of Petroleum Corporation of
Jamaica for the turn-key construction of a wind park in the
country with 24-megawatt installed capacity.
TELEFONICA
Hutchison Whampoa, owner of Britain's
fourth-largest mobile operator Three, is in talks with
Telefonica about buying its O2 network, the Sunday Times
reported, citing unnamed city sources.
CORTE INGLES
Spanish department store El Corte Ingles, the country's
biggest privately-held company, has increased a recent bond
issue to 600 million euros as it seeks to cut borrowings from
banks.
