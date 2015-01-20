AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as new CEO- WSJ
May 11 American International Group is planning to name Brian Duperreault as its new chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
MADRID Jan 20 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Telefonica is also considering Talk-Talk and Liberty Global, aside form Hutchinson, as possible interested parties in the acquisition of its O2 unit in the UK, El Economista reported citing market sources.
BBVA, BANCO POPULAR
Citigroup raises its stance on Banco Popular to "neutral" from "sell" with a price target of 4 euros per share and raises BBVA to "buy" with a price target of 8.7 euros per share.
FCC
B-1998, an investment vehicle for FCC shareholder Esther Koplowitz, has reduced its stake in the Spanish builder from around 24.5 percent to 22.43 percent, the company said on Monday.
Caixabank and investor group Larranza sold out of B-1998, and were paid in FCC shares previously owned by B-1998, it said. The transaction had been expected, as part of a reorganisation after Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim agreed to become FCC's top shareholder.
REPSOL
Spanish oil group Repsol said on Monday its refining margins had jumped 41 percent in the fourth quarter from the third, while production rose 1.3 percent in the period.
Separately, Repsol plans to sell and leaseback its headquarters to help pay for the recent acquisition of Canada's Talisman, Expansion reported without citing sources.
For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU
May 11 American International Group is planning to name Brian Duperreault as its new chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
* Through agreement with vendor, Questerre has option to acquire over 280 square km for oil shale in kingdom of Jordan