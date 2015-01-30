MADRID Jan 30 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CAIXABANK

Spain's third-biggest lender Caixabank on Friday said its 2014 net profit almost doubled compared to a year ago, though it missed forecasts after booking payments made to the country's deposit guarantee fund.

BANCO POPULAR

Banco Popular is expected to report a 5.4 percent fall in full year net profit from a year earlier to 308 million euros.

INDRA

Spanish technology company Indra said late on Thursday its board had agreed to name Fernando Abril-Martorell as chairman, replacing veteran boss Javier Monzon after he resigned.

ISOLUX CORSAN IPO

Spanish energy and construction company Isolux Corsan said on Thursday it was postponing a planned flotation on the Spanish stock exchange, after initial valuations did not meet its expectations.

SPANISH ECONOMY

Preliminary reading of Spain's EU-harmonised consumer prices for January due on Friday. Estimated gross domestic product in Spain for the fourth quarter of 2014 also due.