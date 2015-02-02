The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Telefonica may soon carry out the up to 5 billion euros
capital increase that had been flagged when it announced the
acquisition of Brasil's GVT last year, El Confidencial said on
Sunday.
The company plans to reduce its optic fibre network layout
plan by 35 percent this year after the anti-trust body said it
was studying forcing it to share the grid with competitors, El
Pais reported on Monday.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on