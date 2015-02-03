The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABENGOA

Spain's Abengoa said on Tuesday that initial equity for its joint venture with EIG Global Energy Partners will be $2.5 billion and it will hold 45 percent of the resulting partnership.

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms group Telefonica has no plans to carry out a large capital increase beyond a 3.4-billion-euro capital raising announced last year to finance the acquisition of GVT in Brazil, Chief Financial Officer Angel Vila told Reuters.

SANTANDER

The euro zone's biggest bank, Santander, on Tuesday posted a nearly 70 percent jump in fourth quarter profit from a year earlier, lifted by earnings from its lending business and as charges on soured loans fell.

Santander's consumer finance unit on Monday said it had finalised the deal to buy 50 percent of Banque PSA Finance, the car finance business of Peugeot Citroen, after getting the green light from regulators to operate in France.

NHH HOTELES

Spanish hotels chain NH Hoteles said late on Monday it will acquire Colombia's Hoteles Royal in two phases for 65.6 million euros once it has discounted 21.5 million euros charged for the sale of NH Bogata Parque in Jan. 2015.

