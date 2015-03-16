MADRID, March 16 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
FERROVIAL
RBC raises its position on Ferrovial to "outperform" to
"sector perform" while raises its price target to 22 euros per
share from 16 euros.
INDITEX
Barclays raises position to "equalweight" from "underweight"
and raises target price to 26 euros from 18 euros.
BANKS
The chief executive of Andorran lender Banca Privada
d'Andorra (BPA), who was suspended along with the rest of the
board, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, a police
spokesman from the principality said on Saturday.
