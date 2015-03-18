The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
INDITEX
Spanish fashion giant Inditex ITX.MC posted a 5 percent rise
in 2014 profit to 2.5 billion euros on Wednesday, as an economic
recovery fed customer appetite for fashion in its biggest
European markets and negative exchange rate pressure faded.
SACYR
The Panama Canal Authority said on Tuesday it had asked for
an international arbitration panel to review a decision to award
$233 million to the consortium expanding the canal, lead by
Spain's Sacyr, in a dispute over cement quality.
