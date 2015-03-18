The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

Spanish fashion giant Inditex ITX.MC posted a 5 percent rise in 2014 profit to 2.5 billion euros on Wednesday, as an economic recovery fed customer appetite for fashion in its biggest European markets and negative exchange rate pressure faded.

SACYR

The Panama Canal Authority said on Tuesday it had asked for an international arbitration panel to review a decision to award $233 million to the consortium expanding the canal, lead by Spain's Sacyr, in a dispute over cement quality.

