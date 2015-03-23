The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
AENA
Goldman Sachs has begun coverage of Spanish airports
operator with a "neutral" rating and 78 euros per share target
price.
NH HOTELES
Exane BNP Paribas raises its stance on hotel group NH
Hoteles to "outperform" from "neutral".
TELEFONICA, TELECOM ITALIA
Telefonica has formally waived the voting rights associated
with its stake in Telecom Italia to comply with the demands of
Brazil's telecoms watchdog Anatel and go ahead with a purchase
of Vivendi's GVT, the Spanish group said on Friday.
Separately, Telefonica Brasil said on Friday it
would hold a public share offering after it receives regulatory
approval to buy GVT.
SANTANDER
Spain's Santander said it had presented a non-binding offer
for Portugal's Novo Banco, the successor to rescued Banco
Espirito Santo (BES), in the second phase of a sale process that
has attracted 14 other potential bidders.
