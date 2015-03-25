MADRID, March 25 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SANTANDER
Seven institutions, including the euro zone's largest listed
bank, Santander, have presented non-binding bids for Portugal's
Novo Banco, the successor to Banco Espirito Santo (BES) after a
state rescue last year.
TELEFONICA
Spain's Telefonica said late on Tuesday it had finalised a
deal to sell its British mobile business O2 to Li Ka-shing's
Hutchison Whampoa for 10.25 billion pounds.
SABADELL
Spain's Banco Sabadell sees little chance of a rival bidder
for TSB emerging as it closes in on a takeover of the British
bank, Chairman Josep Oliu said in an interview with Reuters on
Tuesday, adding he did not expect major regulatory obstacles for
the purchase.
