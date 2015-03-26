The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AENA

JP Morgan starts coverage with "overweight" and price target of 90 euros per share.

SANTANDER, CAIXABANK, SABADELL

Barclays has raised its stance on Santander to "equal weight" from "underweight", started Caixabank with "equal weight" and cut Banco Sabadell to "equal weight" from "overweight."

ACCIONA

Acciona said on Wednesday it had signed a 1.8 billon euro syndicated loan to refinance current commitments and to fund "general corporate needs."

TELEFONICA

Telefonica announced on Wednesday it would raise 3.0 billion euros in a rights issue to help fund the purchase of Vivendi's Brazilian unit GVT.

BBVA

A rescue plan for Indian conglomerate Sahara was thrown into disarray on Wednesday after Spanish bank BBVA denied offering a credit line to the group, potentially jeopardising efforts to revive its fortunes and free its jailed boss.

