The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ORANGE, Jazztel, MASMOVIL
French telecoms operator Orange has told the European
Commission it will help to create a new full-service operator
out of MasMovil to ease competition concerns over its
acquisition of Jazztel, Expansion said without citing sources.
BANKIA
Spain's state-rescued lender Bankia on Monday posted a 12.8
percent increase in first-quarter net profit to 244 million
euros, beating analysts' forecast, although low interest rates
weighed negatively on the bank's performance.
SNIACE
Spain's Sniace announced the dissolution of Bosques De
Cantabria SA and Bosques 2000 SL after the decision of Madrid's
Commercial Court No. 2 on Friday.
