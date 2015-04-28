The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

RENTA 4

Renta 4 reported Q1 net profit of 3.7 million euros versus 3.4 million euros year ago.

ATRESMEDIA

Citigroup raised its stance to "buy" from "neutral" and its target price to 16.5 euros per share from 15.6 euros.

IBERIA

Socgen has started coverage of IAG, owner of Iberia, with a "buy" rating and a target price of 750 pence.

GRIFOLS

Berenberg cut stance to "hold" from ""buy" and price target to 42 euros per share from 42.5 euros.

SANTANDER

Santander reported net profit rose 32 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 1.717 bln euros, in line with forecasts.

GAMESA

Gamesa said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement in India to build turn-key wind farms with capacity of 50 megawatts (MW) and 108 MW and supply turbines with a capacity of 36 MW to four other plants throughout the country.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica Brasil SA said on Monday its board had approved a share offering priced at 47 reais ($16.12) for preferred shares and 38.47 reais for commons shares, as the company raises funds to buy broadband provider GVT.

REPSOL

Repsol said on Monday it has reached a deal with Mexico's Kuo to expand a joint venture Dynasol with estimated revenues of $750 million.

HISPANIA

Hispania said on Monday it plans to increase capital by up to 27.5 million euros through issuing new shares and to run accelerated bookbuild for up to 50 percent of it's capital.

ZELTIA

Zeltia said on Monday first quarter net sales were 34.96 million euros, up 2.2 percent year on year.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on