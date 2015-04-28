The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
RENTA 4
Renta 4 reported Q1 net profit of 3.7 million euros versus
3.4 million euros year ago.
ATRESMEDIA
Citigroup raised its stance to "buy" from "neutral" and its
target price to 16.5 euros per share from 15.6 euros.
IBERIA
Socgen has started coverage of IAG, owner of Iberia, with a
"buy" rating and a target price of 750 pence.
GRIFOLS
Berenberg cut stance to "hold" from ""buy" and price target
to 42 euros per share from 42.5 euros.
SANTANDER
Santander reported net profit rose 32 percent in the first
quarter from a year earlier to 1.717 bln euros, in line with
forecasts.
GAMESA
Gamesa said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement in India
to build turn-key wind farms with capacity of 50 megawatts (MW)
and 108 MW and supply turbines with a capacity of 36 MW to four
other plants throughout the country.
TELEFONICA
Telefonica Brasil SA said on Monday its board had approved a
share offering priced at 47 reais ($16.12) for preferred shares
and 38.47 reais for commons shares, as the company raises funds
to buy broadband provider GVT.
REPSOL
Repsol said on Monday it has reached a deal with Mexico's
Kuo to expand a joint venture Dynasol with estimated
revenues of $750 million.
HISPANIA
Hispania said on Monday it plans to increase capital by up
to 27.5 million euros through issuing new shares and to run
accelerated bookbuild for up to 50 percent of it's capital.
ZELTIA
Zeltia said on Monday first quarter net sales were 34.96
million euros, up 2.2 percent year on year.
