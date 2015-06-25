The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
UNICAJA
Unicaja is planning to list on the Spanish stock exchange,
Expansion reported citing sources.
TECNICAS REUNIDAS
Nomura raises its stance to "neutral" from "reduce" with a
price target of 38 euros, up from 23 euros
TELEFONICA
Vivendi said on Wednesday it raised its stake in
Telecom Italia to 14.9 percent, replacing Telefonica
as its biggest shareholder and gaining a foothold in a country
it said had significant growth prospects.
AENA
JP Morgan has cut its stance on the airport operator Aena to
"underweight" from "neutral" with target price of 87 euros, down
from 91 euros.
ACCIONA
The company sold 1.34 percent of its treasury stock at
Wednesday's closing price, 69.19 euros per share, to qualified
investors.
DIA
The Spanish grocer and rival Eroski have made an agreement
to jointly purchase national and international brands from
large-scale suppliers, hoping to pass on the cost-savings to
their customers, they said in statements on Wednesday.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on