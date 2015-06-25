The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

UNICAJA

Unicaja is planning to list on the Spanish stock exchange, Expansion reported citing sources.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Nomura raises its stance to "neutral" from "reduce" with a price target of 38 euros, up from 23 euros

TELEFONICA

Vivendi said on Wednesday it raised its stake in Telecom Italia to 14.9 percent, replacing Telefonica as its biggest shareholder and gaining a foothold in a country it said had significant growth prospects.

AENA

JP Morgan has cut its stance on the airport operator Aena to "underweight" from "neutral" with target price of 87 euros, down from 91 euros.

ACCIONA

The company sold 1.34 percent of its treasury stock at Wednesday's closing price, 69.19 euros per share, to qualified investors.

DIA

The Spanish grocer and rival Eroski have made an agreement to jointly purchase national and international brands from large-scale suppliers, hoping to pass on the cost-savings to their customers, they said in statements on Wednesday.

