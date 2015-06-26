BRIEF-Vivant corp records total net income for the period ending March 31, 2017 of 243.8 million Pesos
* Qtrly total revenues amounted to 948.6 million pesos, recording a 43% YOY growth from 663.6 million pesos
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
JAZZTEL
The takeover bid of French telecoms group Orange of Spain's Jazztel was accepted by 95 percent of shareholders of the Spanish group, business daily Expansion said on Friday.
POPULAR
Spain's Banco Popular is eyeing acquisitions of U.S. and Mexican banks and deals could be announced over the next quarter, business daily Cinco Dias said on Friday.
ECONOMY
The Spanish government will raise its economic growth forecasts next week as part of the proceedings to prepare the 2016 budget, Cinco Dias said .
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Qtrly total revenues amounted to 948.6 million pesos, recording a 43% YOY growth from 663.6 million pesos
* Q1 NET LOSS 0.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 0.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO