BRIEF-Pegatron plans to boost unit's capital by $100 mln
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pXm6Yi (Please cut and paste the link onto a browser to read the release)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ENAGAS
HSBC has raised its stance in Enagas to 'buy' from 'hold', cuts price target to 29 euros per share from 30 euros.
INDRA
Spanish technology firm Indra will present a plan to save around 200 million euros a year as part of its new strategy to be announced on Wednesday, Expansion reported, citing sources.
AMADEUS
Spanish travel technology group said it had signed a 500 million euro loan to partially finance its purchase of Navitaire, a subsidiary of Accenture Plc.
IAG
IAG said on Friday group traffic in June, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 6.7 per cent versus June 2014.
POLITICS
Spain's anti-austerity Podemos is virtually tied with the country's two mainstream parties less than six months to a parliamentary election with no sign of a front-runner emerging, a poll showed on Sunday.
* Says its board approves capex of T$38 billion ($1.26 billion)