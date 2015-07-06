The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENAGAS

HSBC has raised its stance in Enagas to 'buy' from 'hold', cuts price target to 29 euros per share from 30 euros.

INDRA

Spanish technology firm Indra will present a plan to save around 200 million euros a year as part of its new strategy to be announced on Wednesday, Expansion reported, citing sources.

AMADEUS

Spanish travel technology group said it had signed a 500 million euro loan to partially finance its purchase of Navitaire, a subsidiary of Accenture Plc.

IAG

IAG said on Friday group traffic in June, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 6.7 per cent versus June 2014.

POLITICS

Spain's anti-austerity Podemos is virtually tied with the country's two mainstream parties less than six months to a parliamentary election with no sign of a front-runner emerging, a poll showed on Sunday.

