MADRID, July 7 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
SANTANDER
BNP Paribas's head of corporate finance in
Germany, Peter Voelker-Albert, has left the French bank to join
Santander as head of global banking & markets for Germany,
Austria and Switzerland, starting on Oct. 1, according to an
internal memo seen by Reuters.
APPLUS
Applus Services SA said on Monday it had refinanced 850
million euros ($941.46 million) of debt.
($1 = 0.9029 euros)