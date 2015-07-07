The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
DURO FELGUERA
Ausenco said it had signed a memorandum of
understanding with Duro Felguera to form a strategic alliance to
jointly pursue and deliver EPC projects globally and increase
market share in their sectors.
SANTANDER
Spanish bank Santander said on Monday it had chosen
PriceWaterHouseCoopers as its external auditor for its annual
earnings 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Separately, BNP Paribas's head of corporate
finance in Germany, Peter Voelker-Albert, has left the French
bank to join Santander as head of global banking & markets for
Germany, Austria and Switzerland, starting on Oct. 1, according
to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
APPLUS
Applus Services SA said on Monday it had refinanced 850
million euros of debt.
