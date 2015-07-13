(Corrects to say HSBC maintained, not cut, Gas Natural price target at 20 euros)

MADRID, July 13 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IAG

UBS raises its stance to "buy" from "neutral" and its price target to 700 pence from 580 pence.

TELEFONICA

Telecom operator Telefonica has won the exclusive television rights to transmit matches in Spain's top soccer division in the 2015/16 season to the Spanish market in a 600 million euro deal, the La Liga soccer league said.

GAS NATURAL

HSBC has raised it stance on Gas Natural to "hold" from "reduce" and maintains target price at 20 euros. For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU