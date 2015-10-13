MADRID Oct 13 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
EUSKALTEL
Haitong research has started coverage with "buy" and a fair
value of 12.9 euros a share.
REPSOL
Spanish oil company Repsol is in talks to sell its gas
business to EDP, Expansion reported without citing
sources.
CELLNEX
Goldman Sachs raises its stance to "buy" from "neutral" with
a target price of 20 euros, up from 16.5 euros per share.
APPLUS
UBS said on Monday it was placing shares in Applus,
representing to up 4.9 percent of the company's share capital.
The shares belong to Carmignac Gestion.
ABENGOA
Moody's affirmed Abengoa Yield's Ba3 rating on Monday while
changing the outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'.
For today's European market outlook double click on .EU.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please
double click on .IBEX
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box
and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES
For Spanish language market report double click on .MES
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU