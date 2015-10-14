BRIEF-Community Health Systems announces divestiture of two Mississippi hospitals
* Community Health Systems announces divestiture of two Mississippi hospitals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ENAGAS
Standard & Poor's elevated its rating on the energy company to A- from BBB+ on Tuesday.
GRIFOLS
Moody's raised its outlook for the blood products firm to stable from negative on Tuesday.
* Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. agrees to be acquired by Savaria Corporation